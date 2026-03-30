PARIS, March 30 — Here are the latest developments in the Middle East war:

Israel renews strikes on Iran

The Israeli military said late yesterday that it had launched new strikes on targets across the capital Tehran.

Power cuts in Iran

Iran’s energy ministry has reported power outages in Tehran, following what it said were “attacks on electricity industry facilities”.

Pakistan talks

Pakistan said yesterday that it was ready to broker and host “meaningful talks” between the United States and Iran to bring an end to their war, outlining growing support for its peace efforts, including from the United Nations and China.

Foreign ministers from Pakistan, Saudi Arabia, Egypt and Turkey met in Islamabad.

Ambassador refuses

Iran’s ambassador will not leave Lebanon despite being declared persona non grata and ordered to quit the country by yesterday, an Iranian diplomatic source has told AFP.

Lebanon’s foreign ministry accused him of making statements “interfering in Lebanon’s internal politics”.

University hit

A university in Iran’s central city of Isfahan said it was hit by US-Israeli airstrikes for the second time since the war erupted.

Smoke and fire rise in the direction of the fuel tank at Kuwait International Airport, following a drone strike amid the US-Israeli conflict with Iran, in Al-Dajeej, Kuwait, March 25, 2026, in this still image obtained from a social media video. — Social media pic via Reuters

Kuwait attack

Kuwait’s defence ministry said 10 service members were injured in an attack on a military camp, as Iran continues targeting positions in the region.

Lebanon toll rises

Lebanon’s health ministry said Israeli strikes had killed 1,238 people in the country since the start of the latest war with Hezbollah on March 2.

Israeli expansion

Israel’s Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu said he had ordered his military to “further expand” a security zone in Lebanon.

30 days offline

Iran’s nationwide internet blackout has now lasted 30 days, leaving millions cut off from information and communication since the war began.

Iran missile unit

The Israeli military said it had attacked a key production facility in Tehran used by Iran’s defence ministry to manufacture components for ballistic missiles.

Israeli industrial zone hit

Iran’s Revolutionary Guards said they had struck an industrial complex in southern Israel with ballistic missiles.

AFP footage from the ground showed the charred shell of a warehouse billowing thick clouds of white, grey and black smoke, while fire engines trained powerful jets of water on the blaze.

The Israeli military said the impact in the zone could be from “missile shrapnel”.

US ‘planning ground attack’

Iran’s parliament speaker Mohammad Bagher Ghalibaf said the United States was “secretly planning a ground attack” despite publicly engaging in diplomatic efforts on ending the war.

Aircraft carrier threat

Iran’s navy chief Shahram Irani said the USS Abraham Lincoln aircraft carrier would be targeted by the Islamic republic if it comes within range.

Journalists’ funeral

Lebanon held a funeral for three journalists killed by an Israeli strike the previous day in the south of the country.

The Israeli military said it carried out the attack to assassinate Ali Shoeib, a veteran correspondent for Hezbollah’s Al Manar TV, whom it accused, without providing evidence, of working as a Hezbollah operative.

Qatari TV office hit

Qatari news channel Al Araby said an Israeli missile hit a building housing its office in Tehran, causing damage and, according to the Iranian Red Crescent, wounding 10 people.

Attacks on Iran port

US-Israeli strikes hit the Iranian port city of Bandar Khamir near the strategic Strait of Hormuz, killing five people, Iranian state media reported.

AFP was not able to verify the toll or the site of the strike. — AFP