WASHINGTON, March 30 — US President Donald Trump said in an interview with the Financial Times yesterday that he could take Iran’s Kharg Island “very easily.”

Kharg Island, located off the west coast of Iran, is a vital oil terminal for the Middle Eastern country and is being eyed by the Pentagon for ground operations, though the United States insisted it would stop short of a full-scale invasion.

When asked about the state of Iranian defence on the island Trump said “I don’t think they have any defence. We could take it very easily.” — AFP