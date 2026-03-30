WASHINGTON, March 30 — US President Donald Trump said yesterday that the US-Israel war had achieved regime change in Iran, even as he assured that he would “make a deal” with the Iranians.

“I think we’ll make a deal with them, pretty sure... but we’ve had regime change,” Trump told reporters aboard Air Force One, citing the number of Iranian leaders killed in the month-long war.

“We’re dealing with different people than anybody’s dealt with before. It’s a whole different group of people. So I would consider that regime change,” Trump said. — AFP