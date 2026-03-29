KUALA LUMPUR, March 29 — A Genting Highlands restaurant has reportedly come under scrutiny after a group of diners were charged RM902 for a wild river fish dish.

According to a report in Sin Chew Daily, a Singaporean diner complained that a 2.7kg fish served to a group of 13 people was priced at RM33.80 per 100g, resulting in the RM902 bill.

The restaurant reportedly said the fish was a rare wild river species and that the price was calculated based on weight, with no hidden or additional charges imposed.

“When the customer ordered food that day, the staff had explained the variety, weight and price per 100 grams of fish, and the final charge was also calculated according to the actual weight, rather than arbitrarily quoting the price,” the restaurant operator was quoted as saying.

However, it acknowledged that the total price was not clearly communicated during ordering, which led to dissatisfaction at checkout.

The report added that the restaurant has since cooperated with authorities from the Domestic Trade and Cost of Living Ministry by providing relevant documents and information.

Management said a review of internal records found no deviation from standard pricing and operating procedures.

It reportedly added that it would improve price transparency and communication with customers to avoid similar misunderstandings in the future.