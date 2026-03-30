KUALA LUMPUR, March 30 — The remand of five individuals, including a family of four, in connection with the discovery of a baby’s skeleton buried in front of a house in Kelemak in Alor Gajah, Melaka, has been extended by three days.

Melaka police chief, Datuk Dzulkhairi Mukhtar, said the court granted the remand extension for all suspects, aged between 16 and 40, until Wednesday, according to Kosmo! Online.

“The investigation papers are expected to be referred to the Deputy Public Prosecutor today for further instructions regarding the case, which is being investigated under Section 318 of the Penal Code for concealing a birth,” he told reporters.

The four family members include a 19-year-old girl believed to be the mother of the baby, her mother, sister, brother, and the girl’s boyfriend.