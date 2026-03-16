HONG KONG, March 16 — Online personalities Andrew and Tristan Tate were reportedly spotted in Hong Kong over the weekend, drawing strong reactions on social media.

The brothers are facing rape and human-trafficking charges in Romania and the United Kingdom.

Posts shared on X by Andrew Tate showed the pair on a luxury boat in Victoria Harbour, while other clips circulating online appeared to show them visiting Lan Kwai Fong and a crab restaurant in Causeway Bay, where crowds gathered to take photos with men resembling the brothers.

“Hong Kong has been incredible,” Andrew wrote online, adding that the city’s “energy, culture, and people have been amazing.”

Their apparent presence in the city prompted criticism from some internet users.

“Rapist, Get out of my city!,” wrote one user on X.

Andrew, 39, and Tristan, 37, were arrested in Romania in December 2022 before being charged the following year with rape, human trafficking and forming an organised crime group.

UK prosecutors also announced charges against both men in 2024 related to rape, assault and trafficking offences, and although Romanian authorities lifted a travel ban early last year allowing them to travel abroad, the brothers remain subject to legal restrictions as cases against them continue.