JAKARTA, March 6 — Indonesia has assured that prices of subsidised fuel will remain stable and that stock levels are secure despite tensions in the Middle East.

The government has urged the public to remain calm and avoid panic buying.

Energy and Mineral Resources Ministry spokesperson Dwi Anggia said the government has ensured sufficient energy supplies to meet public needs, particularly ahead of the upcoming Idul Fitri festive period.

She said Energy and Mineral Resources Minister Bahlil Lahadalia had conveyed a similar message, stating that the price of subsidised fuel such as Pertalite would not increase despite the current volatility in global oil prices.

“We urge the public to remain calm, not to engage in panic buying and not to hoard, which could eventually lead to shortages,” she said, according to Antara News Agency on Friday.

Dwi said the government is also ensuring that fuel distribution across the country runs smoothly to meet public demand. — Bernama