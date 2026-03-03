LONDON, March 3 — British Prime Minister Keir Starmer said yesterday that he stands by his decision not to involve the UK in bombing raids on Iran carried out by the US and Israel, Anadolu Ajansi reported.

Starmer gave Members of Parliament an update on the situation in Iran in the House of Commons.

He reiterated that the UK was not involved in the initial strikes on Iran and said the decision was “deliberate” because the government believes the best outcome is a negotiated settlement.

“We are not joining the US and Israeli offensive strikes. The basis for our decision is the collective self-defence of longstanding friends and allies and protecting British lives,” he said.

He referred to criticism from US President Donald Trump, saying: “It is my duty to judge what is in Britain’s national interest. That is what I’ve done, and I stand by it.”

Trump said that Starmer had “taken too long” to grant the US access to British bases, according to a report by The Telegraph.

“This is probably something that has never happened before between our countries… We are very disappointed with Keir,” he said.

However, Starmer drew a distinction between the start of the conflict and the current situation, adding: “It is clear that Iran’s outrageous response has become a threat to our people, our interests and our allies, and it cannot be ignored.”

Starmer said there were an estimated 200,000 British citizens in the Middle East and described the risks to them from Iran as “deeply concerning”.

He also referred to attacks that have affected UK forces in the region.

He pointed to a military base in Bahrain that was hit by Iran on Saturday, where 300 troops were “within a few hundred yards of the strike”.

He then turned to a drone strike on RAF Akrotiri in the Greek Cypriot Administration overnight.

The prime minister confirmed that nobody was hurt and said: “It is important for me to say that our bases in Cyprus are not being used by US bombers. I want to be clear. The strike on RAF Akrotiri in Cyprus was not in response to any decision that we have taken. In our assessment, the drone was launched prior to our announcement.” - ‘This government does not believe in regime change’

Starmer has been criticised by Conservative leader Kemi Badenoch, who said “the prime minister still cannot say whether he backs the strikes or not”.

Starmer said “this government does not believe in regime change from the skies”, adding that “the lessons of history have taught us that it is important, when we make decisions like this, that we establish there is a lawful basis for what the UK is doing”.

“That is one of the lessons from Iraq, and that there is a viable, thought-through plan with an objective that can be achieved or has a viable prospect of being achieved,” he noted.

“On Saturday, we deployed UK pilots into the skies in the region, and they have been working there ever since. They deserve to know that their actions are lawful and that there is a viable, thought-through plan, and I will not countenance committing our military personnel to action which does not have a lawful basis,” he said.

“That is not a fair thing to do to our serving personnel, and no UK prime minister has ever committed our personnel to action unless it has a proper lawful basis,” he added.

Meanwhile, Liberal Democrat leader Ed Davey challenged Starmer, saying: “Does the prime minister understand that when he fails to stand up to Trump, especially when he breaks international law, it makes our country less safe?”

He also questioned how the UK would prevent its bases from being used by the US for offensive operations.

Davey went on to criticise “tax exiles” and “washed-up old footballers who mock ordinary people who stay in the UK and pay our taxes here”, saying the government appeared to be focusing on protecting them and asking whether they should “start paying taxes to fund our armed forces”.

Starmer replied by repeating the government’s explanation for the decision-making over the weekend before concluding: “I want to be clear that it is my duty, our duty, to protect all other UK nationals in the region, and we will endeavour to do everything we can in order to do so.” — Bernama-Anadolu