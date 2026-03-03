KATHMANDU, March 3 — Nepal votes in key elections on Thursday, six months after youth-led anti-corruption protests toppled the government, killed at least 77 people and left parliament in flames.

It was the country’s worst violence since a decade-long civil war ended in a 2006 peace deal that abolished the monarchy and brought Maoist insurgents into government.

Protests stemmed from public frustration at corruption, economic stagnation and an ageing political elite that were seen as out of touch.

Key figures contesting for power include ousted ex-prime minister K.P. Sharma Oli, 74, rapper-turned-mayor Balendra Shah, 35, and Gagan Thapa, 49, the newly elected leader of the Nepali Congress party.

Here are five key dates to explain the dramatic political developments in the Himalayan nation of 30 million people.

Social media ban

On September 4, 2025, Nepal’s government suspends access to at least 26 social media platforms, including Facebook, Instagram, YouTube and X, in a move widely interpreted as an attempt to curb dissent.

The ban provokes outrage, especially among younger citizens, with millions relying on social media platforms for entertainment and news, as well as business and communication.

That includes the millions of Nepalis seeking work abroad, whose remittances make up the equivalent of around a third of Nepal’s gross domestic product.

But TikTok, which registered before the ban, is not blocked. It is flooded with videos contrasting the struggles of ordinary Nepalis with the children of politicians flaunting luxury goods and expensive holidays.

Security personnel stand guard during a rally of Nepali Congress party president and election candidate Gagan Thapa in Kathmandu on March 1, 2026. — AFP pic

Protests

On September 8, protests erupt in the capital Kathmandu, organised under a loose Gen Z umbrella title, referring to those born in the mid 90s to mid 2000s.

While the social media ban triggered the unrest, it is also fuelled by anger at the government in a country where unemployment hovers around 10 per cent and GDP per capita is just US$1,447 (RM5.658), according to the World Bank.

Peaceful rallies quickly turn violent as protesters clash with security forces, who open fire. At least 20 people are killed, many shot dead. The ban is lifted, and the home minister resigns.

Government overthrown

Protests widen the following day, September 9, despite the government’s scramble to end social media restrictions. Violence spreads.

Government buildings are torched, including courts and the historic Singha Durbar, the sprawling palace that housed the prime minister’s office and ministries.

Protesters target symbols of the ruling elite or their wealth, setting fire to homes of politicians, car showrooms, private offices and hotels.

More than 2,500 buildings are set on fire, including courts and government offices, as well as media houses and several hotels, including the Hilton in Kathmandu.

K.P. Sharma Oli, the four-time prime minister and Marxist party leader, resigns.

More than 13,500 prisoners escape jail during the violence, and hundreds of guns are looted.

In total, at least 77 people are killed during the unrest. Scores more are badly injured.

A man uses a phone as he walks past a graffitied wall on the facade of the torched Parliament building in Kathmandu on September 14, 2025. — AFP pic

Interim leader

Days after Oli quits, thousands of young activists use the online app Discord to debate the next steps – and name former chief justice Sushila Karki as their choice of leader.

On September 13, Karki is sworn in as interim prime minister, to lead a caretaker government until elections.

The 73-year-old pledges to restore order and arranges an inquiry into the violence, and appoints a new cabinet tasked with preparing for the polls.

Elections

Nearly 19 million registered voters will on March 5 elect 275 members of the House of Representatives, the lower chamber of parliament – 165 directly, with a further 110 chosen via a party-list proportional representation.

More than 3,400 candidates are competing in the direct vote, 30 per cent aged under 40.

Several first-time candidates are challenging an old guard of politicians, including activists who took part in the anti-government protests. — AFP