LONDON, March 2 — British foreign minister Yvette Cooper said today that Britain was setting up support systems to help evacuate its citizens from the Gulf with an estimated 300,000 people living in ⁠the region.

“We ⁠are looking ⁠at a wide ⁠range ⁠of options, working, crucially with the travel ⁠industry and with government evacuation if necessary,” Cooper told Sky News.

The British government wanted ⁠airspace to be re-opened and it was sending rapid deployment ⁠teams to the region ⁠to ⁠work with the travel industry, she said. — Reuters