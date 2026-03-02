LONDON, March 2 — British foreign minister Yvette Cooper said today that Britain was setting up support systems to help evacuate its citizens from the Gulf with an estimated 300,000 people living in the region.
“We are looking at a wide range of options, working, crucially with the travel industry and with government evacuation if necessary,” Cooper told Sky News.
The British government wanted airspace to be re-opened and it was sending rapid deployment teams to the region to work with the travel industry, she said. — Reuters