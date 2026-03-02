SHAH ALAM, March 2 — Police are still awaiting a digital forensics report on a theft case involving 12 police personnel and officers, resulting in losses of approximately RM200,000 in cryptocurrency.

Selangor police chief Datuk Shazeli Kahar said the department is also awaiting further instructions from the Royal Malaysia Police (PDRM) legal advisor, following the submission of the investigation paper for review.

“At this stage, the matter is still under investigation and has yet to be wrapped up,” he told a press conference at the Selangor Contingent Police Headquarters (IPK) here today.

Inspector-General of Police Datuk Seri Mohd Khalid Ismail had previously said that all personnel involved have been relieved of active duty while the investigation is ongoing. This includes recording statements from relevant individuals before any further action is determined.

The twelve were detained after a report was lodged regarding the loss of cryptocurrency belonging to a foreigner on February 6. The case is being investigated under Section 395/397 of the Penal Code.

In a separate development, Shazeli said police will summon activist Arun Dorasamy following eight reports lodged by several individuals and non-governmental organisations (NGOs) regarding a temple issue in Rawang, including allegations of dissatisfaction over statements he had made.

“We are conducting an investigation, and the case has been classified as Refer Other Report (ROR), referring to the initial case involving the temple,” he said. — Bernama