NAIROBI, March 1 — A helicopter crash in western Kenya has killed the six passengers aboard the vehicle, including a lawmaker, President William Ruto and the Kenyan press said today.

The accident took place on Saturday in Mosop, some 300 kilometres north-west of the capital Nairobi, several Kenyan media outlets reported, citing police sources.

Ruto took to social media to voice his “profound shock and deep sadness” at the death of Mheshimiwa Johana Ng’eno, a member of parliament aboard the helicopter at the time of the crash.

“Ng’eno, was a progressive and devoted servant of the people who worked tirelessly on behalf of the residents of Emurua Dikirr, Narok County,” the president wrote on X.

“Our thoughts and prayers are with his family, his friends, the people of Emurua Dikirr, and all the victims and families affected by the helicopter crash in Mosop, Nandi County.” — AFP