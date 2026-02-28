JAKARTA, Feb 28 — Indonesian President Prabowo Subianto is prepared to mediate between Washington and Tehran, the foreign ministry said on Saturday following US strikes against Iran.

“Indonesia calls on all parties to exercise restraint and to prioritize dialogue and diplomacy,” it said in a statement on X.

“The Government of Indonesia... expresses its readiness to facilitate dialogue to restore a conducive security condition and, if agreed by both parties, the President of Indonesia is prepared to travel to Tehran to carry out mediation.” — AFP