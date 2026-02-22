SEOUL, Feb 22 — North Korea’s ruling Workers’ Party held the third day of its Ninth Congress yesterday, with leader Kim Jong Un continuing a report reviewing the party’s work in the last five years, state media said today.

According to the Korean Central News Agency (KCNA), Kim’s report assessed the party’s activities over the past term and outlined a new strategy and goals for the next five years, including tasks across all sectors aimed at advancing socialist construction.

Delegates said the report set out strategic and tactical directions for what it described as a new stage of national development and reaffirmed confidence in the country’s future, KCNA reported. — Reuters