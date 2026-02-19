BERLIN, Feb 19 — Britain, Canada and the European Union on Wednesday denounced possible war crimes and crimes against humanity in Sudan during the nearly three-year war between the army and paramilitary rivals.

The Sudanese army and the paramilitary Rapid Support Forces (RSF) have been locked in a bitter struggle for control of the country since April 2023.

The war has killed tens of thousands, displaced 11 million and triggered what the UN calls one of the world’s worst humanitarian crises.

Wednesday’s joint statement said the signatories “condemn the abhorrent violence against civilians, particularly women and children and all serious violations of international humanitarian law in the strongest terms.”

“These violations may amount to war crimes or crimes against humanity and must be promptly and impartially investigated, with those responsible for international crimes brought to justice.”

“Sexual and gender-based violence is rampant, famine is confirmed and severe hunger continues to spread,” it said.

The war has effectively split the country in two, with the army holding the centre, north and east while the RSF controls the west and, with their allies, parts of the south.

With truce talks deadlocked for months, the UN has repeatedly urged warring parties to respect international humanitarian law and allow access for aid. — AFP