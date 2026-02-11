BEIRUT, Feb 11 — The United Nations Interim Force in Lebanon plans to withdraw most of its troops by mid 2027, its spokesperson told AFP yesterday, after the peacekeepers’ mandate expires this year.

Unifil has acted as a buffer between Israel and Lebanon for decades and has been assisting the Lebanese army as it dismantles Hezbollah infrastructure near the Israeli border after a recent war between Israel and the Iran-backed group.

Under pressure from the US and Israel, the UN Security Council voted last year to end the force’s mandate on December 31, 2026, with an “orderly and safe drawdown and withdrawal” within one year.

Spokesperson Kandice Ardiel said that “Unifil is planning to draw down and withdraw all, or substantially all, uniformed personnel by mid-year 2027”, completing the pullout by year end.

After Unifil operations cease on December 31 this year, she said, “we begin the process of sending Unifil personnel and equipment home and transferring our UN positions to the Lebanese authorities”.

During the withdrawal, the force will only be authorised to perform limited tasks such as protecting UN personnel and bases and overseeing a safe departure.

Despite a November 2024 ceasefire that sought to end more than a year of hostilities with Hezbollah, Israel has kept up regular strikes on Lebanon, mainly saying it is targeting Hezbollah, and has maintained troops in five border areas.

Unifil patrols near the border and monitors violations of a UN resolution that ended a 2006 war between Israel and Hezbollah and which forms the basis of the current ceasefire.

It has repeatedly reported Israeli fire at or near its personnel since the truce.

Ardiel said Unifil had reduced the number of peacekeepers in south Lebanon by almost 2,000 in recent months, “with a couple hundred more set to leave by May”.

The force now counts some 7,500 peacekeepers from 48 countries.

She said the reduction was “a direct result” of a UN-wide financial crisis “and the cost-saving measures all missions have been forced to implement”, and unrelated to the end of the force’s mandate.

Lebanese authorities want a continued international troop presence in the south after Unifil’s exit, even if its numbers are limited, and have been urging European countries to stay.

French Foreign Minister Jean-Noel Barrot said in Beirut this month that Lebanon’s army should replace the force when the peacekeepers withdraw.

Italy has said it intends to keep a military presence in Lebanon after Unifil leaves. — AFP