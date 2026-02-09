HONG KONG, Feb 9 — Hong Kong pro-democracy media tycoon Jimmy Lai was sentenced on Monday to 20 years in prison for foreign collusion and sedition, marking an end to a high-profile national security trial that sparked international condemnation.

“After considering the serious and grave criminal conduct of Lai... the Court was satisfied that the total sentence for Lai in the present case should be 20 years’ imprisonment,” a summary document from the judges said.

Two of those years will overlap with Lai’s existing prison term, meaning he will serve an additional 18 years, the judges wrote. — AFP