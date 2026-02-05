PHNOM PENH, Feb 5 — Cambodian Prime Minister Hun Manet has asked France to provide historical documents to help resolve an enduring border dispute with Thailand that twice spilled over into armed conflict last year, Cambodia’s foreign ministry said on Thursday.

Hun Manet wrote to French President Emmanuel Macron asking for access to any historical and technical documents that France might have that relate to the border, and also welcomed France’s expertise and advisory support, the foreign ministry said in a statement dated February 4.

The 817-km border was first mapped by France in 1907, when Cambodia was its colony, and was based on the natural watershed dividing the country from Thailand.

Disputed territories include several renowned historical sites, including the 11th century Hindu temple Preah Vihear, known to Thais as the Khao Phra Viharn.

France’s Embassy in Cambodia and the Thai foreign ministry did not immediately respond to separate requests for comment.

Cambodia also welcomed France’s “constructive engagement” in efforts to resolve the long-standing dispute, the prime minister said, according to the statement.

Hun Manet had said Macron indicated a willingness to help in previous meetings.

Fighting between the two south-east Asian neighbours broke out in July last year after weeks of tensions sparked by the death of a Cambodian soldier in a skirmish in late May.

After five days of clashes that killed 43 people, the conflict ended in a fragile ceasefire brokered in Malaysia after an intervention by US President Donald Trump.

Hostilities resumed in December and lasted more than three weeks, with both sides accusing the other of violating the terms of the ceasefire.

As many as 101 people were killed and more than half a million displaced on both sides before a new truce was declared on December 27. — Reuters