WELLINGTON, Jan 30 — New Zealand rejected an invitation to take part in US President Donald Trump’s “Board of Peace” yesterday, joining a small list of nations to knock back the proposal.

“New Zealand will not be joining the Board in its current form but will continue to monitor developments,” Foreign Minister Winston Peters said in a statement.

“A number of states, particularly from the region, have stepped up to contribute to the Board’s role on Gaza, and New Zealand would not add significant further value to that.”

While many states have expressed misgivings, only a small number of nations — including France, Norway and Croatia — have explicitly turned down invitations.

Peters made the decision in conjunction with Prime Minister Christopher Luxon and deputy prime minister David Seymour.

Wellington did not reject the idea of the board entirely, but reiterated its commitment to the United Nations.

“We see a role for the Board of Peace in Gaza, to be carried out as mandated by UN Security Council Resolution 2803,” Peters said.

“As a leading founder and longstanding supporter of the United Nations, it is important that the Board’s work is complementary to and consistent with the UN Charter.

“It is a new body, and we need clarity on this, and on other questions relating to its scope, now and in the future.”

Trump launched his “Board of Peace” initiative at the World Economic Forum in Davos, Switzerland, last week.

He was joined on stage by leaders and officials from 19 countries to sign its founding charter.

Although originally meant to oversee the rebuilding of Gaza, the board’s charter does not seem to limit its role to the Palestinian territory. — AFP