SEOUL, Jan 12 — Cambodian and South Korean police have arrested 26 suspects over alleged online scams and sex crimes targeting South Korean citizens, South Korea’s presidential office said on Monday.

The joint investigative team found that the suspects allegedly extorted about 26.7 billion won (about RM74.2 million) from 165 South Koreans through online scams, in which they posed as police officers or financial regulators.

According to Reuters, presidential office spokeswoman Kang Yu-jung said at a briefing that the suspects also allegedly coerced several female victims into filming sex videos and photographs for distribution, though she declined to provide further details.

The arrests were carried out by Cambodian police with assistance from the bilateral task force and South Korea’s intelligence agency, she said.

Kang added that the suspects would be extradited to South Korea to face prosecution.

The Cambodian government could not immediately be reached for comment on the arrests and allegations. — Reuters