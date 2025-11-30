JERUSALEM, Nov 30 — Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, facing long-running corruption cases, has submitted a formal pardon request to President Isaac Herzog, the head of state’s office said today.

“The Office of the President is aware that this is an extraordinary request which carries with it significant implications. After receiving all of the relevant opinions, the president will responsibly and sincerely consider the request,” Herzog’s office said in a statement.

US President Donald Trump wrote to Herzog earlier this month asking him to pardon Netanyahu, who has repeatedly denied wrongdoing in the ongoing court cases. — AFP