TOULOUSE, Nov 30 — Jordan Bardella, leader of France’s far-right National Rally party, was hit on the head with an egg yesterday, just days after another incident in which a protester threw flour at him.

Bardella was at an event in Moissac, southwest France, to promote his latest book when a man broke the egg on his head.

The suspected attacker, a 74-year-old man, was arrested and taken into custody for violence against a public official, prosecutor Montauban Bruno Sauvage told AFP.

A complaint has been filed in Bardella’s name over the incident.

On Tuesday, Bardella was covered in flour during a visit to an agricultural fair at Vesoul, in the east of the country.

Police detained a 17-year-old teenage boy before releasing him the following day, and he will have to attend a course on citizenship.

“The more we make progress, the closer we get to power, the more the violence from the far left, intolerance and pure stupidity are unleashed,” Bardella posted on X late yesterday.

“But a wind of freedom, national pride and patriotism is blowing across France, and they won’t be able to stop it,” he continued, adding that he was fine.

The National Rally senses its best-ever chance of winning power in the 2027 presidential vote, with Macron having served the maximum two terms.

Its three-time presidential candidate Marine Le Pen is barred from running after being convicted in a corruption case, but her 30-year-old lieutenant Bardella could be a candidate instead. — AFP