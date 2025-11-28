ANKARA, Nov 28 — At least 47 people have been killed, and another 21 have gone missing due to some 10 days of massive flooding and landslides across Sri Lanka, Anadolu Ajansi (AA) reported, citing local media, on Thursday.

Rescue operations continue in hard-hit areas as the island country remains under severe weather conditions, including heavy rainfall, rising floodwaters, and landslides since November 17, disrupting life across multiple districts, the local English newspaper Daily Mirror reported.

A total of 37 fatalities were reported in the last two days in the South Asian country.

According to the Disaster Management Centre, over 5,893 people in 17 districts have been severely affected by the inclement weather, while 10 individuals sustained injuries during this period.

The Batticaloa district has recorded over 300 millimetres of rainfall in a single period, an exceptionally high amount.

A low-pressure system remains anchored over the country, generating heavy winds and repeated waves of intense rainfall.

Authorities have issued a red-alert landslide warning for eight high-risk districts, signalling a severe risk to steep slopes, hillside communities, and vulnerable zones.

Residents in those districts have been urged to remain on high alert, avoid unnecessary travel, and be prepared for immediate evacuation. — Bernama-Anadolu