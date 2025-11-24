WASHINGTON, Nov 24 — The White House said Sunday that talks in Switzerland on a proposal to end the Ukraine war marked a “significant step forward,” and reaffirmed that any eventual deal would “fully uphold” the war-wracked country’s sovereignty.

A joint US-Ukraine statement released minutes later by Washington said: “As a result of the discussions, the parties drafted an updated and refined peace framework.”

US Secretary of State Marco Rubio led a US delegation that met with Ukrainian and European officials in Geneva on Sunday to try to thrash out a plan for ending the conflict, which began in February 2022 with Russia’s invasion of Ukraine.

US President Donald Trump had given Ukraine until November 27 to approve his controversial plan to end nearly four years of fighting.

But Kyiv has sought changes to a draft that accepted a range of Moscow’s hardline demands, with the 28-point plan requiring the invaded country to cede territory, cut its army and pledge never to join Nato.

The statement’s announcement of a new draft appeared to indicate that changes were indeed made.

“The talks were constructive, focused, and respectful, underscoring the shared commitment to achieving a just and lasting peace,” the joint statement said.

“The discussions showed meaningful progress toward aligning positions and identifying clear next steps. They reaffirmed that any future agreement must fully uphold Ukraine’s sovereignty and deliver a sustainable and just peace.”

Both sides pledged to keep working on joint proposals “in the coming days.”

The White House’s readout said that Rubio and his team had reaffirmed Washington’s commitment to “ensuring that Ukraine’s sovereignty, security, and future prosperity remain central to the ongoing diplomatic process.” — AFP