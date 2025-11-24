HANOI, Nov 24 — At least 90 people have been killed and another 12 remain unaccounted for after days of relentless rain triggered widespread flooding and landslides across Vietnam.

According to the BBC, the Vietnamese government said about 186,000 homes have been damaged nationwide, while more than three million livestock were swept away.

Officials estimate losses running into the hundreds of millions of pounds.

AFP reported that Dak Lak, a mountainous province, has been hit especially hard, recording more than 60 deaths since November 16.

The latest disaster follows months of extreme weather, coming on the heels of typhoons Kalmaegi and Bualoi, which struck within weeks of each other.

Authorities said around 258,000 people were without electricity on Sunday morning, and parts of major highways and railway lines were blocked.

Military and police units have been deployed to assist in the worst-hit locations.

The government said the most severe impacts were concentrated in five provinces — Quang Ngai, Gia Lai, Dak Lak, Khanh Hoa and Lam Dong — clustered across the south and south-central regions.

Mach Van Si, a farmer in Dak Lak, told AFP: “Our neighbourhood was completely destroyed. Nothing was left. Everything was covered in mud.”

Prime Minister Phạm Minh Chính chaired an emergency virtual meeting on Sunday from South Africa, where he had been attending the G20 summit.

Rainfall had topped 1.5m in several areas leading up to Friday, with some locations surpassing 5.2m — a level unseen since 1993.

Forecasters expect conditions to ease in the coming days.

Scientists say Vietnam has become increasingly vulnerable to extreme weather as human-driven climate change intensifies typhoons and makes them more frequent.