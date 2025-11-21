WASHINGTON, Nov 21 — The US health agency has updated its official website to reflect the vaccine skepticism of a senior Trump official, a move that medical and public health experts widely condemned.

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) late Wednesday revised its site with language that undermines its previous, scientifically grounded position that immunizations do not cause the developmental disability autism.

Years of research demonstrate that there is no causal link between vaccinations and autism or other neurodevelopmental disorders.

But Robert F. Kennedy Jr, the nation’s health chief, has long voiced anti-vaccine rhetoric and inaccurate claims connecting the two.

The CDC webpage on vaccines and autism had previously stated that studies show “no link between receiving vaccines and developing autism spectrum disorder,” citing a body of high-quality research including a 2013 study from the agency itself.

That text reflects medical and scientific consensus, including guidance from the World Health Organisation.

But the changes rebuke it. The website now asserts that “the claim ‘vaccines do not cause autism’ is not an evidence-based claim because studies have not ruled out the possibility that infant vaccines cause autism.”

The revised language accuses health authorities of having “ignored” research supporting a link and said the US health department “has launched a comprehensive assessment of the causes of autism.”

A purported connection between the measles, mumps and rubella (MMR) vaccine and autism stems from a flawed study published in 1998, which was retracted for including falsified data. Its results have not been replicated and are refuted by subsequent research.

Amid the site rewrite, one header remained: “Vaccines do not cause Autism.”

A footnote explains that the line wasn’t cut due to an agreement Kennedy had made with the Republican Bill Cassidy, a medical doctor and senator from the southern state of Louisiana who chairs the Senate committee focused on health.

Cassidy on Thursday insisted on vaccine safety and efficacy in a post on X. He did not name Kennedy, but said “any statement to the contrary is wrong, irresponsible, and actively makes Americans sicker.”

“What parents need to hear right now is vaccines for measles, polio, hepatitis B and other childhood diseases are safe and effective and will not cause autism,” he said.

‘Do not trust this agency’

The CDC website edits were met with anger and fear by career scientists and other public health figures who have spent years combatting such false information, including from within the agency.

“Staff are very worried and upset about everything happening surrounding vaccines,” a CDC union member, who asked not to be named for fear of retribution, told AFP.

Helen Tager-Flusberg, director of Boston University’s Center for Autism Research Excellence, called the changes “terribly disturbing.”

“I feel like we are going back to the Dark Ages. I feel like we are undermining science by tying it to people’s political agendas,” the psychologist told AFP.

“We’re going to see a significant increase in these childhood diseases.”

Demetre Daskalakis—the former director of the agency’s arm focused on immunization and respiratory diseases, who resigned earlier this year in protest—was unequivocal: “DO NOT TRUST THIS AGENCY.”

And Susan Kressly, president of American Academy of Pediatrics, said “we call on the CDC to stop wasting government resources to amplify false claims that sow doubt in one of the best tools we have to keep children healthy and thriving: routine immunizations.”

Pointing to “40 high-quality studies,” she said that “the conclusion is clear and unambiguous: There’s no link between vaccines and autism.”

The anti-vaccine advocacy group Children’s Health Defense meanwhile praised the revisions. The organization’s CEO Mary Holland said “thank you, Bobby” on X.

Kennedy is the founder and former chairman of the nonprofit. — AFP