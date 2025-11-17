DHAKA, Nov 17 — Bangladesh on Monday demanded India extradite ousted former prime minister Sheikh Hasina, hours after she was sentenced to hang for crimes against humanity.

Hasina’s autocratic rule was backed by New Delhi, and the 78-year-old fled to India after her ouster in a mass uprising in August 2024, fraying relations between the two neighbours.

She has been in hiding ever since.

On Monday a court in Dhaka sentenced Hasina as well as former interior minister Asaduzzaman Khan Kamal to death in absentia, after being found guilty of crimes against humanity over a deadly crackdown against last year’s student-led uprising.

The former minister’s whereabouts are not known, but Bangladesh says he is also in India.

“We urge the government of India to immediately extradite the two convicts to the Bangladeshi authorities,” Dhaka’s foreign ministry said in a statement, saying it was “an obligatory responsibility for India”.

Bangladesh warned that “granting asylum to these convicts... would be extremely unfriendly and an affront to justice.”

There was no immediate response from India’s foreign ministry.

New Delhi last year said said it had received an earlier extradition request from Bangladesh, when Dhaka was seeking Hasina to attend her trial. At that time, it said it had no further comment.

Hasina’s 15-year tenure saw widespread human rights abuses, including the mass detention and extrajudicial killings of her political opponents.

Bangladesh last year said it would request an Interpol red notice for Hasina, but there was no record on the global police body alert law enforcement list.

Bangladesh’s interim leader Muhammad Yunus welcomed the verdict.

“The awarding of death sentences to Sheikh Hasina and Asaduzzaman Khan Kamal in the crimes against humanity case is a historic verdict,” the Nobel Peace Prize winner said in a statement.

He called for calm and warned against any “attempt to violate public order”, urging “everyone to refrain from any indisciplined acts”. — AFP