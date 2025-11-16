BANGKOK, November 16 — Thailand is risking more accidents, injuries and even death as authorities relax alcohol rules to boost tourism and the economy, local public health experts have cautioned.

The warning comes as Thailand rolled back parts of its newly amended Alcohol Beverage Control Act after widespread complaints from bars, restaurants and tourist areas, Bangkok Post reported today.

“If the committee fails to protect public safety, we will see more relaxations designed to facilitate the liquor business,” Dr Polathep Vichitkunakorn, director of the Centre for Alcohol Studies was quoted as saying.

He also highlighted that alcohol vending machines, now legally permitted, could expose minors to risk.

“Every day of extended drinking hours is an exchange for more injuries and deaths on the road,” he added.

Thanthip Srisuwannaket of the Thailand Development Research Institute said the afternoon ban was “irrational, outdated and inconsistent,” recommending a universal midnight ban but not unlimited drinking hours.

Tourism-heavy areas such as Pattaya have reported mixed enforcement, with some police stations applying rules strictly and others loosely.

“At this point, the high season has begun, but tourist numbers remain weaker than two years ago,” Damrongkiat Pinitkarn of the Entertainment & Tourism Association of Pattaya City was quoted as saying.

He warned that unclear messaging could push travellers to neighbouring countries.

The law, which took effect on November 8, initially banned alcohol sales between 2pm and 5pm and prohibited drinking after midnight.

On November 13, the National Alcohol Policy Committee and the Alcohol Beverages Control Committee approved relaxations, removing the afternoon ban and extending drinking hours at licensed venues until 1am.

The six-month trial period allows authorities to refine rules, strengthen enforcement, and clarify messaging to balance public health with economic recovery.

Business operators welcomed the changes but warned that unclear communication and inconsistent enforcement have long weakened the alcohol control system.

“The 2pm-5pm ban dated back to 1972 and no longer reflected economic realities,” Sanga Ruengwattanakul, president of the Khao San Business Association, was quoted as saying.

He added that areas reliant on Chinese tourists, such as Yaowarat and Banthat Thong, had suffered sharply under the previous restrictions.

Sanga also noted that cumbersome registration processes force some restaurants to operate in legal grey zones.

“If rules are too strict, businesses will simply find ways to avoid them,” he added.