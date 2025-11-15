WASHINGTON, Nov 15 — The United States will test nuclear weapons like other countries do, President Donald Trump said yesterday, but declined to say if the plans included exploding a nuclear warhead.

“I don’t want to tell you about that, but we will do nuclear testing like other countries,” Trump told reporters aboard Air Force One as he travelled to Florida for the weekend.

Trump last month ordered the US military to immediately restart the process for testing nuclear weapons after 33 years, making the surprise announcement on Truth Social while aboard his Marine One helicopter flying to meet Chinese President Xi Jinping for a trade-negotiating session in Busan, South Korea. — Reuters