STOCKHOLM, Nov 15 — Several people were killed and injured when a bus hit a bus stop in central Stockholm yesterday, Swedish police said, adding that they had no information pointing to it being an attack.

There were six casualties in the incident, a spokesperson for Stockholm’s rescue services said, without giving the numbers of those killed or those injured. The spokesperson said there were no passengers on the bus at the time. “It is being investigated as involuntary manslaughter. The bus driver has been arrested but that is routine in such an incident,” a police spokesperson said, adding they had no information pointing to it being an attack.

Police said they would not comment on the number, gender or ages of those killed or injured.

Police, rescue services and ambulances were working at the scene, police said.

Police technicians work on the site where a bus hit into a bus shelter in Ostermalm in Stockholm, Sweden, November 14, 2025. — TT News Agency/Claudio Bresciani pic via Reuters

A picture on daily Aftonbladet’s website showed emergency services at the site, surrounding a blue double-decker bus, with debris scattered around the vehicle.

The incident occurred near the Royal Institute of Technology university, police said.

“We do not yet know the cause of this, but right now my thoughts are foremost with those who have been affected and their families,” said Prime Minister Ulf Kristersson in a post on X. — Reuters