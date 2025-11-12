BEIJING, Nov 12 — Part of a recently opened bridge collapsed in China’s southwestern province of Sichuan along a national highway linking the country’s heartland with Tibet yesterday, local authorities said, but there were no reports of casualties.
Police in the city of Maerkang had closed the 758-metre-long Hongqi bridge to all traffic on Monday afternoon, after cracks appeared on nearby slopes and roads, and shifts were seen in the terrain of a mountain, the local government said.
Yesterday afternoon, conditions on the mountainside worsened, triggering landslides, leading to the collapse of the approach bridge and roadbed, it added.
Construction of the bridge finished earlier this year, according to a video posted by the contractor Sichuan Road & Bridge Group on social media. — Reuters
@yun_8964
November 11, 2025. In China’s Sichuan Province, the 758-meter-long Hongqi Bridge — newly opened to traffic — has collapsed shortly after its inauguration. 中国四川省长达758米的红旗大桥在通车不久后，于2025年11月11日突然垮塌 source #豆腐渣 #豆腐国 #洗地国 #中国 #中国强原聲 - 覺醒吃瓜 - 覺醒吃瓜