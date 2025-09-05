WASHINGTON, Sept 5 — Tech world executives showered Donald Trump with praise Thursday during a rare dinner that saw the US president host some of the most important players in AI at the White House.

”This is quite a group to get together,” said Meta chief and co-founder Mark Zuckerberg, who was seated at Trump’s right side.

At the table were heads of major tech companies including Google-parent Alphabet, Apple, Microsoft and artificial intelligence star OpenAI.

Some of those at the dinner had attended Trump’s inauguration, signalling they were ready to fall in line with the 79-year-old president’s world view—or at least seek to avoid his ire.

Notably absent from the dinner was multi-billionaire tech tycoon Elon Musk, a former Trump ally who had a spectacular falling out with the president.

The chief of Tesla and SpaceX put out word in a post on his X social network that he had been invited to the dinner but couldn’t attend, sending someone to represent him.

Companies at the dinner were making huge investments in US data centers and infrastructure to “power the next wave of innovation”, Zuckerberg said.

Apple chief executive Tim Cook voiced thanks for Trump “setting the tone” for the companies to make major investments in US manufacturing.

Trump recently threatened trade sanctions against countries that apply regulations to US tech companies, aiming particularly at the European Union.

”Thank you for being such a pro-business, pro-innovation president,” said OpenAI chief executive Sam Altman.

”It’s a refreshing change.”

Microsoft co-founder Bill Gates, seated next to First Lady Melania Trump, was less effusive, calling for artificial intelligence to be used to promote international development.

”It’s great we all get together and talk about how the United States could lead in this key area and apply it even to the poorest outside the US, as well as to our great citizens,” said the Microsoft legend turned philanthropist.

Gates cited Operation Warp Speed, Trump’s first term initiative which saw the rapid development of Covid-19 vaccines, as an example of America’s capacity for innovation.

Since taking office in January, Trump has cut international aid and ended investments in the kinds of vaccines deployed during the Covid-19 pandemic.

Silicon Valley leaders who did not support Trump during his first term in office changed course with his return to office.

Many have visited the White House to promise heavy investment in the United States, and some have been quick to follow the US president’s lead in ending diversity promotion programs and initiatives to combat online misinformation. — AFP