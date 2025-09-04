WASHINGTON, Sept 4 — Victims of notorious sex offender Jeffrey Epstein said Wednesday they were compiling a confidential list of his associates who abused underage girls.

President Donald Trump, a one-time close friend of the deceased financier, sought meanwhile to dampen the enduring political furor over the Epstein case.

“This is a Democrat hoax that never ends,” Trump told reporters at the White House.

“They’re trying to get people to talk about something that’s totally irrelevant to the success that we’ve had as a nation since I’ve been president,” he said.

Trump’s comments came as eight of Epstein’s victims held an emotional news conference at the US Capitol, where some of them spoke publicly for the first time about the sexual abuse they suffered.

Some of the women were as young as 14 when introduced to Epstein.

“We were just kids,” said Marina Lacerda, who said she was paid $300 to give “an older guy” a massage at his New York mansion.

“It went from a dream job to the worst nightmare,” said Lacerda, who was “Minor Victim 1” in Epstein’s federal indictment.

The women urged the Justice Department to release all of the Epstein investigation files and for Congress to pass a bill compelling their publication.

“There is no hoax. The abuse was real,” said Haley Robson, who was recruited to give a massage to Epstein when she was 16 years old.

“If I disobeyed him I knew something bad would happen,” Robson said.

Epstein died in a New York jail cell in 2019 while awaiting trial for sex trafficking of underage girls.

Many of Trump’s supporters have been obsessed with the Epstein case for years and have held as an article of faith that “deep state” elites were protecting Epstein associates in the Democratic Party and Hollywood.

They were further incensed in July when the FBI and Justice Department said that Epstein had committed suicide, did not blackmail any prominent figures, and did not keep a “client list.”

Lisa Phillips, another Epstein victim, said she and other women were putting together a list of their own of Epstein associates.

“We know the names. Many of us were abused by them,” Phillips said. “We will confidentially compile the names we all know were regularly in the Epstein world.

“We are not asking for pity. We are demanding accountability.”

‘Your time is up’

Robson said she and other Epstein victims “know who was involved” and condemned law enforcement for failing to act.

“We know the players and we are sitting here for 20 years waiting for you to get up and do something,” she said. “Well guess what? Your time is up, and now we’re doing it.”

Republican lawmaker Marjorie Taylor Greene attended the press conference and said if given a list “I will walk in the Capitol on the House floor and I’ll say every damn name that abused these women.”

“I’d be proud to do it,” she said.

Attorney Brad Edwards, who has represented scores of Epstein’s victims, said he did not believe the well-connected hedge fund manager kept a list of “clients” he provided with girls.

“I don’t think he wrote the names of those people down,” Edwards said. “There’s not a list of, ‘Hey, here’s all of the people that I sent females to.’ That’s just not how that organization worked.”

Trump was once a friend of Epstein’s and, according to The Wall Street Journal, the president’s name was among hundreds found during a Justice Department review of the Epstein files, though there has been no evidence of wrongdoing.

The news conference was held a day after a House of Representatives committee released 33,000 documents from the investigation into Epstein and his accomplice Ghislaine Maxwell, who is serving a 20-year prison sentence for sex trafficking.

Thousands of documents related to the Epstein probe have been circulated previously and Robert Garcia, the ranking Democrat on the House committee, said most of the records released on Tuesday had already been made public. — AFP