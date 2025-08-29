Flotilla carrying activists, aid to set sail for Gaza on Sunday

Greta Thunberg, Portuguese politician Mortagua among passengers

Activists call on politicians to pressure Israel to let flotilla through

BARCELONA, Aug 29 — Pro-Palestinian activists preparing to set sail from Spain on Sunday for Gaza in dozens of boats carrying aid have called on governments to pressure Israel to allow their flotilla — the largest to date — through the naval blockade.

Swedish activist Greta Thunberg and Portuguese left-wing politician Mariana Mortagua were among hundreds of people from 44 countries due to depart from several ports to Gaza as part of the Global Sumud Flotilla. Sumud means “perseverance” in Arabic.

Israel has scuppered numerous attempts over the 15 years of the blockade, including a 2010 boarding by its special forces in which at least nine Turkish activists were killed. The ball was in politicians’ court to put pressure on Israel to let the flotilla through, said Saif Abukeshek, one of the organisers.

“They need to act to defend human rights and to guarantee a safe passage for this flotilla,” the Palestinian, who is resident in Spain, told Reuters yesterday in Barcelona.

In June, Israeli naval forces boarded and seized a British-flagged yacht carrying Thunberg, among others. Israel dismissed the aid ship as a propaganda stunt in support of Hamas.

Palestinian children eat cooked rice after managing to get portions of hot food from a charity kitchen in Khan Yunis in the southern Gaza Strip on August 27, 2025. In early March, Israel also sealed off Gaza by land, letting in no supplies for three months, arguing that Hamas was diverting aid. — AFP pic

It has imposed a naval blockade on the coastal enclave since Hamas took control of Gaza in 2007, saying it aims to stop weapons from reaching the militant group.

The blockade has remained in place through conflicts including the current war, which began when Hamas-led militants rampaged through southern Israel on October 7, 2023, killing more than 1,200 people and taking 251 hostages, by Israeli tallies.

Israel’s retaliatory offensive against Hamas has since killed almost 63,000 Palestinians, according to health officials in Hamas-run Gaza, while a global hunger monitor says part of it is suffering from famine.

In early March, Israel also sealed off Gaza by land, letting in no supplies for three months, arguing that Hamas was diverting aid. — Reuters