SYDNEY, Aug 26 — Two police officers were killed and another gravely wounded in a shooting Tuesday at a rural property in eastern Australia, with a suspect on the run, police said.

Police said they were hunting for a man who had fled after the violent confrontation at a remote property in Porepunkah, at the foot of a mountain in northeast Victoria.

“Two officers were fatally shot and a third was seriously injured after being shot in the lower body,” Victoria’s state police service said in a statement.

“The exact circumstances surrounding the incident are still being determined and it remains an active and ongoing situation,” it said.

“It’s believed the offender has since left the property and at this time his whereabouts are unknown.”

No other officers were hurt, police said.

“A significant search is actively underway to locate the man. We urge the public in and around the township of Porepunkah to remain indoors until further notice.”

Alpine Shire Mayor Sarah Nicholas said it had been a day of “deep sorrow and shock” for the community.

“We are grieving together, and we will continue to support one another with compassion and care,” she said in a video message on social media, her voice breaking with emotion. — AFP