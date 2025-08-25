NEW YORK, Aug 25 — A posthumous memoir by Jeffrey Epstein accuser Virginia Roberts Giuffre, titled “Nobody’s Girl: A Memoir of Surviving Abuse and Fighting for Justice,” will be published by Alfred A. Knopf on October 21.

Giuffre, who died by suicide in April at age 41, had completed the 400-page manuscript with co-author Amy Wallace before her death, The Associated Press reported.

In an email sent to Wallace on April 1, just weeks before her death on April 25, Giuffre expressed her “heartfelt wish” that the memoir be released “regardless” of her circumstances.

Giuffre had been hospitalised following a serious accident on March 24 and stressed in her final correspondence that the book’s content was “crucial” for shedding light on systemic failures that enable human trafficking.

The memoir deal was initially reported by the New York Post in 2023 as being “worth millions,” with Giuffre securing a seven-figure contract that moved from Penguin Press to Knopf when editor Emily Cunningham changed publishers.

Giuffre had repeatedly alleged that as a teenager in the early 2000s, she was exploited by Epstein’s sex-trafficking ring and abused by Prince Andrew and other powerful men.

An image of US President Donald Trump and Jeffrey Epstein, along with the words “President Trump: Release All the Epstein Files”, is projected onto the US Department of Commerce headquarters in Washington, DC, on July 18, 2025. — AFP pic

Jeffrey Epstein was found dead in a New York City jail cell in 2019 in what was ruled a suicide, while his associate Ghislaine Maxwell was convicted on sex trafficking charges in late 2021.

Prince Andrew, who denied Giuffre’s allegations, reached an out-of-court settlement with her in 2022 after she sued him for sexual assault.

“Nobody’s Girl” is separate from Giuffre’s earlier unpublished memoir “The Billionaire’s Playboy Club,” with Wallace beginning work on this new project with Giuffre in spring 2021.

US President Donald Trump recently stated that Epstein had “stolen” Giuffre from Mar-a-Lago, though Knopf confirmed that Giuffre made “no allegations of abuse against Trump” in the memoir.

The book promises to reveal “intimate, disturbing, and heartbreaking new details” about Giuffre’s experiences with Epstein, Maxwell, and Prince Andrew, marking her first public statements about Andrew since their 2022 settlement.

Knopf emphasised that “Nobody’s Girl” was “vigorously fact-checked and legally vetted,” addressing previous concerns about some of Giuffre’s recollections, including her 2022 retraction of allegations against attorney Alan Dershowitz.