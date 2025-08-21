BANGKOK, Aug 21 — A 5.4-magnitude earthquake struck off the southern coast of Myanmar this morning, with tremors felt in parts of Bangkok and nearby provinces.

The Earthquake Observation Division of Thailand’s Meteorological Department said the quake occurred at 9.58am at a depth of 10km, about 211km southwest of Mae Sot district in Tak province.

No damage or casualties have been reported in Thailand so far, but local media like Khaosod and The Nation reported that residents in several Bangkok districts said they felt buildings sway, with some office workers briefly evacuating high-rises.

Back in March, Thailand recorded a 6.4-magnitude earthquake in the northern province of Nan, which damaged homes and temples but caused no fatalities.