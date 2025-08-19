GENEVA, Aug 19 — A record 383 aid workers were killed in 2024, the United Nations said today, describing the toll and lack of accountability as a “shameful indictment” of global apathy. It warned that provisional figures for this year are equally alarming.

The UN said the 2024 toll represented a 31 per cent increase from the year before, driven mainly by relentless conflicts in Gaza — where 181 humanitarian workers were killed — and Sudan, where 60 died. State actors were identified as the most common perpetrators.

Most of those killed were local staff, attacked either while on duty or in their homes. In addition, 308 aid workers were wounded, 125 kidnapped and 45 detained last year, according to UN data.

“Even one attack against a humanitarian colleague is an attack on all of us and on the people we serve,” UN aid chief Tom Fletcher said, urging global powers to protect civilians and aid workers and hold perpetrators accountable.

The UN’s Aid Worker Security Database reported that 265 aid workers have already been killed this year as of August 14. The World Health Organization also said it had verified more than 800 attacks on health care across 16 territories in 2025, leaving more than 1,110 health workers and patients dead.

World Humanitarian Day, observed on August 19, commemorates the 2003 bombing of the UN headquarters in Baghdad, which killed 22 people including UN rights chief Sergio Vieira de Mello. — AFP