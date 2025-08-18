BEIJING, Aug 18 — China said on Monday it stands ready to work with the greatest effort for peaceful “reunification” with Taiwan, its foreign ministry said on Monday, responding to interview comments made by US President Donald Trump.

Trump had said, in an interview with Fox News on Friday, that Chinese President Xi Jinping told him over a phone call that China would not invade Taiwan while Trump is in office.

China will not allow anyone or any force to separate Taiwan from China in any way, ministry spokesperson Mao Ning told a regular news briefing. — Reuters