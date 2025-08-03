BERLIN, Aug 3 — A 78-year-old woman’s car was towed off railway tracks just seconds before a train sped through a crossing in central Germany, German Press Agency (dpa) reported on Sunday, citing local police.

The woman had become stuck on the tracks Saturday evening in the town of Rothenstein, in the state of Thuringia, as the crossing barriers began to lower and a train approached.

According to police, a passing truck driver stopped to help. The man, a local resident, used his vehicle to tow the stranded car clear of the tracks.

“Seconds later, the train rushed past,” police said in a statement, describing the scene like something out of an “action movie.”

The woman was unharmed but visibly shaken. Authorities said she will face charges for endangering rail traffic. — Bernama-dpa