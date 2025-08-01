JERUSALEM, Aug 1 — German Foreign Minister Johann Wadephul said Thursday that the humanitarian situation in Gaza was “beyond imagination”, ramping up the pressure on Israel to act quickly as criticism mounts over the devastating war.

“The humanitarian disaster in Gaza is beyond imagination,” Wadephul said at a Jerusalem press conference after meeting top Israeli officials.

Israel must “quickly and safely send sufficient humanitarian and medical aid to avoid mass deaths” as a result of starvation, he said, calling it “absolutely intolerable” that “men, women and children were killed every day whilst desperately searching for food”.

Israel is under mounting international pressure to agree a ceasefire and allow a surge in food aid into the Gaza Strip, where UN-backed experts have reported “famine is now unfolding”.

Canada on Wednesday became the latest Western government to announce plans to recognise a Palestinian state, after similar moves from France and Britain.

Germany has held off promising to recognise Palestinian statehood and maintained its long-standing position that recognition could come only after negotiations between Israel and the Palestinians.

“We see recognising a Palestinian state at the end of a process of a negotiation, a process that must, however, begin soon,” Wadephul said.

He warned that a “gap” may be opening between Israel and the European Union, calling on “both sides” to make sure that this did not happen.

“We need clarity from Israel that there is no policy of expulsion, no policy of annexation,” Wadephul said. “In my judgement we find ourselves in a decisive phase in which Germany will have to take a stand.”

A majority of Israeli lawmakers last week passed a non-binding motion urging the government to annex the occupied West Bank, and some members of Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu’s right-wing coalition have openly called for the long-term occupation of Gaza.

Berlin has repeatedly voiced its opposition to Israel formally annexing the West Bank and repeatedly called for a ceasefire in the war in Gaza, which is nearing its 23rd month.

Ahead of his trip, Wadephul had warned in a statement that Israel was losing diplomatic support and called for negotiations on a two-state solution to the conflict to “begin now”.

Germany “would also be forced to react to unilateral moves”, he added.

Wadephul met in Jerusalem with his Israeli counterpart Gideon Saar and Prime Minister Netanyahu. — AFP