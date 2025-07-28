MOSCOW, July 28 — The Kremlin today said it was not ruling out a possible meeting between Russian President Vladimir Putin and US President Donald Trump in September in China.

Putin is due to visit China in early September for celebrations for the 80th anniversary of the end of World War II.

“If it so happens that in the end the US president decides to visit China during those days, then of course such a meeting cannot in theory be excluded,” Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov told reporters including AFP at a briefing. — AFP