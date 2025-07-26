BANGKOK, July 26 — Thailand has urged foreign media to verify images and information related to the ongoing border tensions, warning that inaccurate or misleading reports could further inflame the fragile situation.

Government spokesperson Jirayu Huangsap said on Saturday that several international news organisations had disseminated reports containing factual inaccuracies and miscaptioned images as border clashes entered their third consecutive day.

He warned that incomplete or out-of-context reporting could lead to serious international misunderstandings.

“The Thai government is ready to provide information openly and based on facts, with full respect for the role of the media in conveying the truth to the global community.

“Should there be any uncertainties or unclear points, the media are encouraged to contact either Thailand’s Ministry of Foreign Affairs or the Thai-Cambodian Border Situation Administration Taskforce (TCB-SAT),” he said in a statement.

Citing media inaccuracies, Jirayu pointed to several examples of misleading reporting — including a headline published on July 24 that read “Thailand bombs Cambodia with F-16s”, which failed to clarify that the action was in retaliation for an earlier attack by Cambodian forces.

He also highlighted miscaptioned photographs showing Thai territory and civilians that were incorrectly described as being from Cambodia.

Thailand and Cambodia have been embroiled in a bitter diplomatic dispute since May 28, following an armed clash between soldiers from both sides along the disputed Preah Vihear border area. One Cambodian soldier was killed during the skirmish.

The two Southeast Asian neighbours have been contesting an 817-kilometre undemarcated stretch of border for decades, a source of recurring tension and strained diplomatic relations.

Most recently, Thai and Cambodian forces reportedly clashed early Thursday in a disputed border area, with each side accusing the other of sparking the latest round of violence. — Bernama