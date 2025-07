BANGKOK, July 25 — Thailand is open to Malaysia mediating in efforts to find a negotiated solution to its bloody conflict with Cambodia, its foreign minstry spokesman told AFP today.

“We are ready, if Cambodia would like to settle this matter via diplomatic channels, bilaterally, or even through Malaysia, we are ready to do that. But so far we have not had any response,” Nikorndej Balankura said. — AFP

