DUBAI, July 24 — Iran is ready to resume nuclear talks with the United States as long as some principles are respected, deputy Foreign Minister Kazem Gharibabadi said today, a day before a meeting with European powers in Istanbul.

The Iranian diplomat said talks could resume as long as Tehran’s rights under the nuclear Non-Proliferation Treaty are recognised, Washington builds trust with Tehran and guarantees that negotiations will not lead to renewed military action against Iran. — Reuters