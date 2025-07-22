JAKARTA, July 22 — Solok and Limapuluh Kota regencies in Indonesia’s West Sumatra province have declared an emergency status for forest and land fires, following a surge in hotspots during the ongoing dry season, Ilham Wahab, an official from the West Sumatra Provincial Disaster Management Agency, said on Tuesday.

“In Solok regency alone, forest and land fires have occurred in all 14 districts,” Ilham was quoted as saying by Xinhua news agency.

He noted that water bombing operations using helicopters have not yet been deployed, as the National Disaster Management Agency is currently prioritising firefighting efforts in Riau and South Sumatra provinces, where the situation is considered more critical.

Rahmadinol, head of the Limapuluh Kota Regency Disaster Management Agency, explained that challenging terrain and limited equipment have hindered firefighting efforts.

“Most of the fire locations in Limapuluh Kota have slopes of 70-90 degrees, which makes firefighting efforts very challenging,” Rahmadinol said.

According to the West Sumatra Forestry Service, at least 64 forest and land fire incidents have been recorded across nine regencies and cities from early 2025 to July 19, affecting a total area of 140.87 hectares. — Bernama