BRUSSELS, July 19 — Belgian authorities said Saturday they have opened an investigation into the death of a Canadian woman who fell ill at Tomorrowland, one of the world’s largest electronic music festivals.

Prosecutors in Antwerp said they were looking to establish what caused the death of the 35-year-old, one of tens of thousands of festival-goers who attended the event’s opening night on Friday.

The woman became unwell at the festival held in Boom, near Antwerp, and was transported to a hospital, where she was later pronounced dead, a spokeswoman for the Antwerp prosecutor’s office told AFP.

Featuring scores of DJs including David Guetta, Lost Frequencies and Charlotte de Witte, Tomorrowland draws electronic music enthusiasts from all over the world.

Around 400,000 people are expected to attend over two weekends.

The event was thrown into doubt this week after a fire destroyed its main stage. But organisers speedily put in place an “alternative setup”, and the festival went ahead as planned. — AFP