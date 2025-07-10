LONDON, July 10 — British Prime Minister Keir Starmer and French President Emmanuel Macron will announce tougher migration controls today, capping a state visit when they agreed to deeper defence and nuclear cooperation in a more volatile world.

After hosting Macron for a three-day visit that included a carriage procession to Windsor Castle with King Charles and a state banquet, Starmer wants Macron to deliver on his promise of greater “cooperation and tangible results” on migration.

Starmer, who has faced challenges to his popularity since his election landslide last year, is working to address high levels of immigration, including asylum seekers arriving by small boats, to try to stem the growing influence of the Reform UK party, led by Brexit campaigner Nigel Farage.

Before the start of today’s summit, Starmer, sitting next to Macron at his Downing Street office, said: “We all agree the situation in the Channel cannot go on as it is.”

“We’re bringing new tactics into play and a new level of intent to tackle illegal migration and break the business model of a criminal gang,” he said.

Macron said the two countries “shared the same resolve to fight against illegal criminal gangs, with strong coordination with other EU states.”

A British government source said Britain and France had agreed a deal on a “one in, one out” migrant returns scheme — which would see Britain deporting to France undocumented people arriving in small boats, in return for an equal number of legitimate asylum seekers with UK family connections.

The government source said it would initially be limited, but could be scaled up.

Local media reported that Britain would send back 2,600 people a year, a fraction of the more than 35,000 arrivals reported by the government last year.

More than 21,000 people have arrived on small boats this year, a record number.

‘Migration pull factors’

The importance of the deal will be highlighted as a change in efforts to tackle migration by Starmer, who, like Macron, is facing domestic woes, but it was not clear whether the agreement would come with conditions or have a big impact.

The policy, which is similar to a scheme used by the EU and Turkey, carries risks for Macron from his right-wing political critics who may question why he has agreed to take back migrants wanting to live in Britain.

Macron had also called on Britain to address “migration pull factors,” suggesting that it should be harder for migrants in Britain to find work without legal residential status.

Yesterday, Starmer’s office said the British leader had told Macron Britain was increasingly arresting undocumented workers to deter them from coming to Britain for jobs.

Underlining closer ties between the two countries since Britain left the European Union in 2020, the two leaders will strengthen their defence ties.

Both pledged to order more Storm Shadow cruise missiles, now used in Ukraine, and signed an agreement to deepen their nuclear cooperation, which will say for the first time that the respective deterrents of both countries can be coordinated.

“As close partners and Nato allies, the UK and France have a deep history of defence collaboration and today’s agreements take our partnership to the next level,” Starmer said in a statement.

The agreements come after both nations spearheaded a “coalition of the willing,” a group of countries that plan to support Ukraine in the event of a ceasefire with Russia.

The two leaders will both dial into a call of the coalition later today.

“We’ve seen these past few weeks wars, destabilisation of trade in our economies, and our ability to act jointly is a key success driver for us all,” Macron said via a translator. — Reuters