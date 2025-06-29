MARSEILLE, June 29 — Southern Europeans braced yesterday for their first heatwave of the northern hemisphere summer, as climate change pushes thermometers on the world’s fastest-warming continent increasingly into the red.

Scientists have long warned that humanity’s burning of fossil fuels is heating up the world with disastrous consequences for the environment. Europe’s ever-hotter and increasingly common blistering summer heatwaves are a direct result of that warming, they argue.

In Italy, 17 cities — from Milan in the north to Palermo in the south — were put on red alert for high temperature, with peaks recorded of 39 degrees Celsius.

In Rome, the high temperatures drove the Eternal City’s many tourists and pilgrims towards its 2,500 public fountains for refreshment.

And in Venice, visitors to — and protesters against — Amazon tycoon Jeff Bezos’s Friday wedding in Venice sweltered in the extreme heat.

“There is no wind, a lot of humidity, we are sweating, and I’m suffocating at night,” Alejandra Echeverria, a 40-year-old Mexican tourist to the city, told AFP yesterday.

Sunday forecast hotter

In France, as temperatures in the southern port city of Marseille flirted with 40C, the city’s authorities ordered public swimming pools be free of charge to help residents beat the Mediterranean heat.

Two-thirds of Portugal will be on high alert today for extreme heat and forest fires, with 42C expected in the capital Lisbon.

The heatwave is forecast to become even more intense today.

Spain, which has in past years seen a series of deadly summer blazes, is expecting peak temperatures in excess of 40C across most of the country.

According to AEMET, Spain’s meteorological agency, El Granado in the southwest Huelva region recorded 46C, which if confirmed would be the hottest temperature ever recorded in Spain during June.

The past three years have been the hottest in Spain’s history.

Precautionary measures

With peaks of 39C expected in Palermo, Sicily has ordered a ban on outdoor work in the hottest hours of the day, as has the Liguria region in northern Italy.

The country’s trade unions are campaigning to extend the measure to other parts of the country.

And in France, where heatwave alerts were extended yesterday across the country, the central city of Tours ordered schools there closed on Monday and Tuesday in the afternoon.

The nearby city of Orleans had already made access to some air-conditioned museums free and announced it was keeping parks and gardens open late.

In the French Mediterranean city of Nice, where the mercury hit 33C at midday, residents and tourists were seeking refuge in misted parks and museums.

“We’re not going to stay cooped up all day,” said one retiree resting in the shaded Promenade du Paillon, a central greenway.

Families with young children flocked to water jets and cooling sprays.

“We live in a city-centre flat without a pool, and the sea is tricky with a two-year-old,” said Florence Oleari, a 35-year-old GP.

At the Albert I garden, organisers of a triathlon to be held today briefed 4,000 competitors on emergency measures, including ice stations and electrolyte stations.

“If I feel unwell, I’ll stop,” said Frederic Devroye, a participant who travelled from Brussels for the triathlon, which includes a 3.8km swim, a 180km cycle with 2,600m of elevation, and — to top it off — a marathon. Local authorities have distributed nearly 250 fans to schools over the past fortnight, while tourists like Jean-Luc Idczak opted to explore Nice’s air-conditioned museums to keep cool.

“With this weather, it’s perfect,” he said as he entered the city’s photography museum.

In Seville, where forecasts suggested temperatures could reach up to 43C, locals and tourists used handheld fans and caps to shield themselves from heat.

“Lots of cream, sun protection, on the face, everywhere, and very light clothing,” said Marta Corona, a 60-year-old tourist holding a fan.

“People come asking for water and drinks, that’s what sells, because with this heat you have to cope somehow,” said Fernando Serrano, a 69-year-old kiosk owner at his stand.

The heatwave comes hot on the heels of a series of tumbling records, including Europe’s hottest March ever, according to the EU’s Copernicus climate monitor.

According to Copernicus and the World Meteorological Organisation (WMO), Europe has been warming at roughly twice the global average since the 1980s.

As a result of the planet’s warming, extreme weather events including hurricanes, droughts, floods and heatwaves like this weekend’s have become more frequent and intense, scientists warn.

By some estimates 2024, the hottest year in recorded history so far, saw worldwide disasters that cost more than US$300 billion (RM1.3 trillion). — AFP