OSLO, June 27 — The 28-year-old son of Norway’s crown princess is suspected of three rapes and more than a dozen other offences, Norwegian police said Friday as they announced the closure of an investigation launched 10 months ago.

Police attorney Andreas Kruszweski told a press conference the investigation had been turned over to prosecutors, who would decide whether to press charges.

Marius Borg Hoiby, who was born as a result of a relationship before Crown Princess Mette-Marit’s marriage to Crown Prince Haakon, has been under investigation since his arrest on August 4, 2024 on suspicion of assaulting his girlfriend.

The arrest led to a slew of allegations against him.

Kruszweski said Hoiby was suspected of “one count of rape with sexual intercourse” and “two counts of rape without sexual intercourse”.

Hoiby’s lawyer Ellen Holager Andenaes told news agency NTB that her client rejected the three rape allegations.

Kruszewski said Hoiby was also suspected of “four counts of sexually offensive behaviour, one count of abuse in a close relationship, two counts of bodily harm, one count of vandalism, one count of issuing threats, five violations of restraining orders, one count of insulting a police officer, and five traffic offences.” — AFP